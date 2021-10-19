KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 951 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,436.17. 46,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.