KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. Apple comprises 4.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. 1,382,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

