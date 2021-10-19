KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $7.76 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 164,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.