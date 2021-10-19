KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $8.01 Million in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 796,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,000. OP Bancorp makes up about 6.9% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 5.26% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $131,000.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 12,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,898. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

