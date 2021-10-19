KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,330. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $515.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

