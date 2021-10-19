KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

FB traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $339.80. 402,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. The firm has a market cap of $958.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

