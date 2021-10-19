KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Natera makes up 1.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,816 shares of company stock worth $25,936,573. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.