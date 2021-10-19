KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. IQVIA makes up about 1.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4,754.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

IQV traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

