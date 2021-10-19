KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TGTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. 7,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

