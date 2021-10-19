KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

DISCA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 65,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,246. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

