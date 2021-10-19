KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,407. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $640.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

