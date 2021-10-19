KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,336 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

SNPS traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.64. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,454. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

