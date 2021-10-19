KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,361 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.