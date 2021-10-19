KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,765 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.9% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE DECK traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.69. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

