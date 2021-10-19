KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,501 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Performance Food Group makes up 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 9,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

