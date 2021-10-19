KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 96.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,856.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

