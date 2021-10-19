KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,350 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.36. 408,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $308.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

