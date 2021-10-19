KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 432,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.