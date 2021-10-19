KLK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 432,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

