KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,706 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.22% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,361. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

