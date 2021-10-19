Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHOLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Koç Holding AS has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

