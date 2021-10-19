Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.