Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

NYSE PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

