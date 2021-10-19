Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PHG stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 73,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

