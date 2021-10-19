Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
PHG stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 73,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
