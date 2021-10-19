Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,620 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

