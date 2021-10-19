Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 2219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.01.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

