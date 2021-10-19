KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as low as C$10.01. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 18,789 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$100.01 million and a P/E ratio of -27.97.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

