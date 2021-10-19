Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $917.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

