Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $521,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRUS opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

