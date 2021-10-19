Kusama Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $367.24 or 0.00593295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $184.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

