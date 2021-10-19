Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.49.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
