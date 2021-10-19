Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

