KZ Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,700.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001144 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005900 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00595008 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.