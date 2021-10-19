L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $241.25

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.25 and last traded at $241.12, with a volume of 10742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

