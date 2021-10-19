LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0087

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $447,383.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

