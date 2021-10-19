Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

