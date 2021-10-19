Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.24% of Lakeland Financial worth $50,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

