Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Down to $75.71

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.71, but opened at $71.89. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

