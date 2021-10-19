Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

