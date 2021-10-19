Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

