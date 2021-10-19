Lamden Price Tops $0.0726 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $339,350.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.