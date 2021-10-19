Landbox Market Cap Hits $157,986.81 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Landbox has a total market cap of $157,986.81 and approximately $795.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

