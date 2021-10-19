Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 688.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

LGYRF stock remained flat at $$64.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

