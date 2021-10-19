Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 202,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.