Landshare Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005009 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $196,619.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00189393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,788,832 coins and its circulating supply is 878,730 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.