Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Landstar System worth $95,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 152,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

