Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$14,700.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,599,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,287,507.06.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

TSE LAM traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,051. The firm has a market cap of C$174.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

