Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 5,345,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

