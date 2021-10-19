Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5556558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

