Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.66. Latham Group shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

SWIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

