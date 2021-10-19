Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.93

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 459980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

