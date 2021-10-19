Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,005.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.37 million and $78,005.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00098793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,065.08 or 1.00034674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.42 or 0.06010699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

